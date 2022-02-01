How much do delivery drivers in Oregon make? More than most states

The driver of an Amazon delivery vehicle (not pictured) claims she was told to “just keep delivering” after telling her supervisor that she heard tornado warnings on her radio. (Getty Images)

Oregon is the #8 state where delivery drivers are paid the most

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com/Circuit) — People depend on delivery drivers in and out of a pandemic.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News found out why Oregon is the #8 state where delivery drivers are paid the most.

Regardless of what type of deliveries drivers make, wages for their work will vary widely across the United States. However, as of mid-2021, a severe shortage of drivers—particularly in trucking—is causing supply chain issues across the country, and workers may be able to see an increase in wages due to the tightened supply of their labor.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest-paying states are ranked for delivery drivers by estimated average annual wages, also including the statistics for the total estimated employment of drivers in the state.

Data was taken from three specific occupations as categorized by BLS: driver/sales workers, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, and light truck drivers. There are 3,162,630 Americans employed in delivery nationally, with an average hourly wage of $19.08, and an average annual wage of $39,689.

Below, you will find how much delivery drivers in Oregon make in the state.

Oregon by the numbers

– Average annual wage: $43,447

– Average hourly wage: $20.89

– Total employment: 38,910

Oregon is known for its wine production. Delivery drivers who love wine might have the option in the state of considering transporting wine from vineyards to wine shops, restaurants, and directly to customers.

Keep reading to see which states are most and least lucrative for delivery drivers.

States where delivery drivers make the most

#1. Alaska: $48,893 average annual wage ($23.50 average hourly wage)

#2. Washington: $46,173 average annual wage ($22.20 average hourly wage)

#3. Massachusetts: $45,373 average annual wage ($21.81 average hourly wage)

States where delivery drivers make the least

#1. Mississippi: $35,653 average annual wage ($17.14 average hourly wage)

#2. South Carolina: $35,833 average annual wage ($17.23 average hourly wage)

#3. Florida: $36,323 average annual wage ($17.47 average hourly wage)

For a full list, click here.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story published on Stacker.com to extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This story originally appeared on Circuit and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.