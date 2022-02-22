How ‘tax-friendly’ is Oregon?

Tax season is here. But do you need to file taxes? (Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As one of only four states with zero sales tax, Oregon residents can expect to make up some of that lost revenue with inflated property and income taxes. So how does the state’s unique system impact resident’s tax burden when compared to other states?

With tax season in full swing, a recent MoneyGeek report which analyzed the “tax-friendliness” of each US state gave Oregon a C-letter grade and ranked the state 36 out 51 for overall tax burden rates.

Analyzing income taxes, property taxes, and state taxes, the study used a hypothetical family of three with the average national income of $82,852 and a home valued at $349,400 to determine how much in taxes the family would have to pay per state.

Based on this model, the study published Feb. 16 found the average family would pay an estimated $9,298 in taxes, or 11.2% of income in Oregon.

The data showed states with no sales tax, like Delaware (grade B), Montana (B), New Hampshire ( D), and Oregon (C) tended to rank in the middle for resident tax burdens.

MoneyGeek study shows the tax-friendliness of each U.S. state. Feb. 16 2022 (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

Interestingly, states with no income tax, such as Alaska (grade A), Florida (A), Nevada (A), South Dakota (B), Texas (C), Washington (B) and Wyoming (A) showed lower tax burdens for residents.

“Every state handles these taxes a little differently, and which state you live in has a significant impact on your wallet,” The study stated. “While citizens have long since considered the cost of taxes when determining if and where to move, the debate has only intensified over the past year with the rise of remote working and the idea that you’re not necessarily tied to the same location as your employer.”

The research suggests US residents have been concerned about state tax burdens when deciding where to relocate, as four of the five top-ranked ‘tax friendly’ states experienced population growth at or above the national average.

“Analysis of state tax burden rates and the change in population from 2020 to 2021, as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau shows a negative correlation,” the report read. “The lower the state and local tax burden, the higher the population growth in 2021.”

According to the study, the 5 states with the lowest tax burden were:

Wyoming (estimated taxes: 4% of income or $3,279)

Nevada (estimated taxes: 4.7% of income or $3,879)

Alaska (estimated taxes: 5.4% of income or $4,507)

Florida (estimated taxes: 5.6% of income or $4,632)

Tennessee (estimated taxes: 6.5% of income or $5,377)

The study showed the 5 states with the highest tax burden were:

Illinois (estimated taxes: 16.8% of income or $13,894)

Connecticut (estimated taxes: 15.1% of income or $12,545)

New Jersey (estimated taxes: 14.3% of income or $11,872)

New Hampshire (estimated taxes: 14.1% of income or $11,694)

New York (estimated taxes: 13.9% of income or $11,495)

The full MoneyGeek list of tax burden by state can be viewed here.