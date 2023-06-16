A sample Oregon driver’s license, as seen on the DMV site, December 2020

The breach impacted approximately 90% of Oregonians with state driver's licenses and ID cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Transportation notified the public that the personal information of 3.5 million Oregon residents’ private DMV records had been compromised by a major data breach.

Although ODOT reports that it immediately secured its systems following the hack, which was first reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive, the agency predicts that the breach impacted approximately 90% of Oregonians with state driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The state department can’t identify whether a specific person’s information has been accessed by hackers, but there are alternative ways to find out if your data was compromised.

Here’s what ODOT says you should do.

According to the agency, federal law grants people the right to receive a free copy of their credit report every 12 months from consumer reporting companies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

A credit report can reveal whether another individual has received someone’s credit history. These free reports are guaranteed through AnnualCreditReport.com, or you can call at 1-877-322-8228.

Once someone receives their credit report, ODOT advises them to look for any unfamiliar transactions or accounts. If any information is unrecognizable, the agency recommends calling the number listed on the report or reading more from the Federal Trade Commission on identity theft.

Individuals can also ask one of the consumer reporting companies to freeze their credit files on their website or over the phone.

“Our work to understand the full impact of this incident is ongoing,” ODOT said. “As we learn more, affected parties will be notified as required.”