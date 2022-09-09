The KOIN Tower in the foreground of the Portland skyline, May 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Power companies are shutting off electricity to tens of thousands of customers starting Friday through Saturday as a windstorm resulting in red flag warnings arrives in the region, creating concerns about increasing fire danger.

Fortunately, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power customers can find out whether they’re in impacted areas online with the utility companies’ maps.

For both websites, use the search bars in the map to enter your address. From there, you can click on the marker to see if you’re in a zone with normal service expected, in a “watch” area which is being monitored for elevated weather conditions that could lead to a power shutoff, or in an “event” area which is currently experiencing a power shutoff for safety during the windstorm.

Red flag warnings are in effect Friday through midnight on Saturday for many in western Oregon and Washington.

There are also community resource centers being established to help residents impacted by the planned power outages. Residents impacted by the planned power shutoffs are advised to create emergency kits.