SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — If you don’t have a Real ID yet, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is reducing hours due to a staffing shortage this summer and the department suggests for people to come prepared as they update their license or identification card.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the department to get answers on how the reduced hours and staffing shortages will impact the upcoming change to a Real ID.

The Oregon DMV calls this period its busiest time of the year.

David House, a spokesperson for the Oregon DMV, said these challenges don’t help but they are not as severe of an impact as the first year of the pandemic. He noted the department’s ability to get a new driver system online in the summer of 2020, which included Real ID as part of its many functions.

“And we’re about halfway to the guesstimate for number of Oregonians who may eventually want Real ID – about 500,000 issued since July 7, 2020, out of an estimated 1 million,” said House. “But those are estimates based on other states where Real ID is an option, not a requirement.”

Oregonians have already been forced to schedule appointments months ahead of time due to the pandemic, and the further reduction in service from the DMV comes amid a continued push by transportation officials for residents to get their Real IDs ahead of the national May 2023 deadline.

The TSA is scheduled to begin enforcement at airports on May 3, 2023, and not everyone travels by air, and not every who does will fly immediately in May next year, he added.

However, the DMV’s recommendation is to make sure you have what you need now if you plan to fly in the future.

“Just don’t wait until you book a flight,” noted House.

If you need to renew or replace your license this year or early next year, and you don’t have a passport or other ID that will be accepted by TSA, the Oregon DMV suggests getting the Real ID option when you renew your license or ID card.

House said to be sure to bring all the documents you need. You can create a checklist here.

You can also walk in or make an appointment, but appointment slots fill fast, according to the department.