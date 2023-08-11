Dogs and other furry friends can burn their paws during an outdoor walk if the pavement is too hot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro area is preparing for a several-day streak of temperatures at and above 100 degrees. While Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties have already shared tips for how humans can stay cool in the hot conditions, it’s important for pet parents to keep their furry companions safe in the heat as well.

First and foremost, the Oregon Humane Society advises people to keep their animals in a cool space indoors with a bowl of cool water on standby.

When taking their animals outside for walks, pet parents should leave at early or late points of the day to avoid peak heat. Officials report that going out at any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. could lead to sunburn for pets, especially if they’re light-colored.

Additionally, dogs and other furry friends can burn their paws during an outdoor walk if the pavement is too hot.

“The rule is: If you cannot rest the back of your hand on the surface for more than 5 seconds, it is too hot for your dog to walk on,” Clackamas County said.

According to the county and OHS, people should also avoid running errands with their pets. Animals can quickly overheat if left in a parked vehicle during a hot summer day.

“On an 85-degree day, a car’s interior temperature can climb to 120 degrees in 20 minutes, even with the windows slightly open,” the Humane Society said.

If anyone sees a pet alone in a parked vehicle, OHS asks them to write down the vehicle’s make, model and license plate number to help nearby businesses find the owner.

Heavy panting, a rapid heartbeat, vomiting and a dark tongue are among the symptoms that pets have when they’re suffering from heat stroke. In this case, officials recommend contacting a veterinarian and placing cool towels on the animal’s body.