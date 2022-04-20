Oregon was the first state in the nation to become a sanctuary state in 1987

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon launched a statewide Sanctuary Promise Hotline this month for anyone to report suspected violations of Oregon sanctuary laws in any language.

According to a press release by Oregon’s Department of Justice, the Oregon Legislature recently provided funding for the DOJ to staff the hotline with culturally responsive and “trauma-informed” advocates. The department will investigate all allegations of sanctuary promise law violations.

“For the first time, any person in Oregon can report a sanctuary law violation to a hotline designed to support and meet our communities’ needs,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. “Our immigrants, refugees, and migrant workers are our friends, neighbors and co-workers, and they are a vital part of our social and economic fabric. Oregonians value fairness and dignity, and all people should feel safe in their communities.”

She added, “No one should feel like they cannot show up to work or school for fear of being arrested, detained or deported. We intend to follow up on every single call and urge all Oregonians to be aware of and use this new resource.”

The state’s long-standing sanctuary laws restrict state and local law enforcement as well as state and local government agencies from collecting, storing or sharing information about a person, said the DOJ.

This information can include national origin, immigration or citizenship status, for the purposes of enforcing federal immigration law. Examples of Sanctuary Law violations include civil arrest without judicial warrant or order from a court facility and arrests by federal immigration agents of a person on their way to or from court or while in court.

Other examples include police establishing coordinated traffic stops or traffic perimeters to enforce federal immigration orders or laws.

Oregon was the first state in the nation to become a sanctuary state in 1987 when legislation passed with bipartisan support, noted the press release. The Oregon legislature recently expanded the law under the Sanctuary Promise Act, added the department, to mandate that if law enforcement or public bodies are contacted by federal immigration agencies, they must decline to share information and report the contact to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.

This isn’t the first hotline the department has created.

In January 2020, the Oregon Department of Justice launched the Bias Response Hotline, which has fielded over 3,000 reports of hate and bias occurring throughout Oregon, said the DOJ.

If you or someone you know was targeted in violation of Oregon’s Sanctuary Promise laws, you can call 1-844-924-7829 or the Spanish direct line 1-844-626-7276.

People can also call the hotline to receive support or be connected to resources. The DOJ says it may open an investigation into the violation, if reported.

Operators for the hotline are standing by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with interpreters in 240 languages.

After hours? You can leave a message and the DOJ will return your call.