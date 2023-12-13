PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Taylor Swift and her newest rescue cat Benjamin Button have inspired us all – Including the Oregon Humane Society (OHS).

In celebration of the pop star’s 34th birthday, OHS and other animal shelters all over the United States are taking part in the “Taylor Swift Challenge,” asking pet lovers to donate $13 to their local shelter to celebrate.

Oregon Humane Society’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stephen Kochis recreates Taylor Swift’s Time Person of the year cover. December 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Oregon Humane Society)

Swift is a known cat lover, owning not only Benjamin Button (who was featured with her on the cover for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year), but also Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which is credited with the idea, said the #TaylorSwiftChallenge could do a world of good for animals in need.

Adding to that, OHS says these donations are critical in funding adoption programs, subsidized veterinary care for pet owners, training and behavior programs, their Humane Law Enforcement division and medical care for thousands of shelter pets at their Portland and Salem locations.