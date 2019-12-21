How yurts helped save Oregon state parks

The state parks department was struggling in the 1990s

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Back in the early 1990s, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department was struggling.

Newly separated from the Oregon Department of Transportation and left to fend for itself, the parks system was running low on money and morale, facing a huge maintenance backlog with no clear path forward.

Park managers found a new source of revenue: yurts.

The humble structures alone didn’t save Oregon’s state parks, but yurts gave the agency a boost when it needed one most.