PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of Oregonians without power early Friday morning has jumped, with more than 3,000 people now in the dark.

Portland General Electric reported power has been knocked out for more than 3,000 customers. The largest outage is impacting the Lake Oswego area with more than 1,000 residents in the dark.

Two more outages were reported in the Southwest Portland area, with PGE blaming one outage on a fallen tree and another on equipment issues. Crews are still working to restore power to those living near the Southwest Waterfront.

PGE said a downed tree and high winds are leaving 600 homes in the Corbett area and another hundred south of the city in the dark.

At around 5:30 a.m., Pacific Power said its crews were working to restore power to less than 100 customers. Nearly two hours later, the utility company reported only two customers were still without electricity.

As of 7:15 a.m., no outages were listed for Clark Public Utilities customers.