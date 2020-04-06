Human remains found in rural spot of Linn County

Human remains were found in a rural spot of Linn County, April 3, 2020 (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains were found in Linn County on Friday about 13 miles east of Sweet Home after a tip brought deputies to the scene.

The caller led deputies to the area on US Forest Service Road 417 around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators along with Search and Rescue units worked that area through Sunday night. The area is about 5 miles up Gordon Road, 13 miles east of Sweet Home.

Authorities said they “have limited information” on who the person is. The State Medical Examiner will work to discover the cause of death and the identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colin Pyle at 541.967.3950

