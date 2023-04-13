PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A partial human skull was identified on April 4, about 42 years since the remains were discovered on a private property outside of Sandy, Oregon. The DNA match closed the cold case of an elderly woman who had disappeared in 1976.

The skull – now known to belong to Illya “Ella” Wilkins – was first found on Aug. 21, 1981, by property owners who were counting trees on their land. An initial examination by the Clackamas County’s Sheriff’s Office only revealed that the skull was “most probably female and of advanced age.”

According to Oregon State Police, “It was immediately noted that [Wilkins] had disappeared from ‘Baunach’s Home for the Aged’ off Langensand Road in Sandy, Oregon on August 26, 1976. Ms. Wilkins was known to have memory problems at the time of her disappearance…”

The remains were thought to be Wilkins “based on circumstantial evidence,” but forensic DNA examinations did not exist at the time.

In 2010, a sample of the skull was submitted to create a profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In July 2022, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office submitted another bone sample to a private DNA lab called Othram Inc.

According to OSP, “the DNA profile was uploaded into both FamilyTreeDNA and GEDmatch databases. Results compared to genetic profiles of numerous family lineages indicated the distinct possibility the remains were, in fact, Ms. Illya ‘Ella’ Wilkins.”

A DNA sample from Wilkins’ grandchild confirmed the match. Her remains have since been released to her family members.

“It is our distinct honor to provide the family of Illya ‘Ella’ Wilkins some resolution by returning her to her next of kin,” said Dr. Nici Vance, who worked on the case. “Dignity is recovered when remains are no longer anonymous, and Ella Wilkins is now accounted for.”