Human trafficking, forced labor suspected at cannabis farm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities raided a ranch in southern Oregon’s Illinois Valley this week as part of an investigation into illegal cannabis cultivation, human trafficking and forced labor.

Jefferson Public Radio reports the raid was part of a larger probe that started with the death of a man from another suspected illegal cannabis farm in Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department says that man was driven to a gas station in critical condition and left there. He died in an ambulance.

Within two days, authorities say that farm had been harvested and the workers moved to the ranch raided this week.