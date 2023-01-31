PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large power outage is impacting residents living near the Goose Hollow neighborhood and downtown area early Tuesday morning.

The outage was reported to Portland General Electric just before 3:30 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., PGE lists more than 500 customers as being in the dark. That is less than half of the number of customers previously impacted by the outage.

The utility company said crews are working to determine what caused the loss of power. It’s estimated that electricity will be back on around 9:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, Pacific Power lists a single outage in the Portland area due to a fallen tree.

Clark Public Utilities, which services the Clark County, Wash. area, isn’t reporting any issues.

