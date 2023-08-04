PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Oregonians are out of a job after one of the nation’s largest trucking companies, Yellow Corp, announced it is shutting down.

Nationwide, the layoffs are affecting an estimated 30,000 people — of which hundreds are in Oregon. Industry experts say the amount of layoffs will likely impact an already-struggling supply chain.

“Virtually, everything is on a truck at some point in time,” said Jana Jarvis, president and CEO of the Oregon Trucking Association. “In Oregon, we’re known as a manufacturing state. 88 percent of manufactured goods are carried on truck. Three quarters of the nation’s freight is moved by truck.”

The trucking industry makes up more than 100,000 jobs in Oregon — equal to about one in every 16 jobs in the state. A majority of communities in Oregon — 76.9% — rely exclusively on trucks to move and receive goods.

Now, one of the country’s largest trucking companies is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy more than 100 years after it was established in 1919. Jarvis said hundreds of these families are in Oregon, so this news is very disappointing.

“Yellow was comprised of a variety of different regional carriers. One of those regional carriers was Reddaway which was the longest, most continuously run company in Oregon,” Jarvis said. “They had hundreds of trucks and drivers so that, in combination with YRC and Yellow, I’m not quite sure how many individuals were affected by that, but there were hundreds.”

The shutdown comes just a few years after Yellow received $700 million in federal loans during the pandemic. The Oregon Trucking Association says there’s already a nationwide shortage of around 80,000 drivers, along with mechanics and technicians, and while these latest layoffs are expected to further impact supply chain issues, they’re hopeful they can get laid off drivers into other trucking jobs.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in our industry and we are going to do everything we can to help get those employees placed in another job in the trucking industry because we need them,” Jarvis said.

The American Trucking Association created a jobs database to help connect those laid off by Yellow with other jobs in the trucking industry.

