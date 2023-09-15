Friday is Oregon Food Bank’s Hunger Action Day. It’s a part of Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort encouraging you to take action and help end hunger.

“Food is a crucial need and we must ensure that we help everyone and that everyone can access food to be successful and contribute to the community,” says Eman Abbas with Access Oregon. She is also a food systems ambassador with the Oregon Food Bank.

Access Oregon is an organization that helps provide the community with access to food through food pantries and programs.

If you’d like to help Access Oregon and the Oregon Food Bank, you can make your donation here.

“Different cultures, different food -like for the Muslim community- the food needs to be halal, and it’s really expensive. Some families, they cannot afford it,” Abbas notes. “So a lot of families depend on the food distribution location for schools so that they can get the needed food for their families and their kids.”