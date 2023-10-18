Keizer man Jamal Haji Hassan Kimo, 44, was found dead at the scene, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Milepost 38 left one man dead Monday morning in Multnomah County, officials say.

Oregon State Police say Jamal Haji Hassan Kimo, 44, of Keizer was declared deceased after his Toyota Prius hydroplaned, hit a guardrail and reentered the roadway as a commercial motor vehicle drove into the westbound lane.

Investigators say the CMV, a Freightliner driven by 63-year-old Angel Cappello of Maine, ran into the driver’s side door of the Prius.

Cappello was left uninjured, and police say highway traffic was impacted for approximately 30 minutes for an investigation.