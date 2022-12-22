ODOT says I-84 will remain closed from exits 17 to 64 until conditions improve.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to hazardous driving conditions caused by severe winter weather, I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge is closed in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River, announced the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT says I-84 will remain closed from exits 17 to 64 until conditions improve.

The Historic Columbia River Highway, located east of Corbett, is also closed with no access to Vista House at Crown Point due to dangerously high winds.

According to ODOT, U.S. 26 over Mt Hood and many other roads over the Cascades between eastern and western Oregon are not safe alternate routes due to icy roads. Much of the area is also experiencing high winds, which may lead to more downed power lines and trees.

ODOT advises travelers to use TripCheck.com and plan ahead. However, the organization says that staying off the roads is the safest choice until warm temperatures help clear the roads.

Additionally, both directions of SR 14 are closed to all freight traffic in both directions between Evergreen Boulevard (milepost 19) east of Washougal and the Hood River Bridge (milepost 65) near White Salmon.