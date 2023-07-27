EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — It appears that Oregon football coach Dan Lanning will be around for the long haul.

The university announced Thursday that Lanning, 37, had signed a multi-year extension that runs through the 2028 season — making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. The second-year coach’s new deal carries a base salary of $45 million over six years. Lanning will also get an additional year tacked on to his deal if the Ducks win 10 games, with a maximum of three years added on.

Lanning’s buyout was set at $20 million and lasts through the duration of his contract.

“Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes,” Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said. “This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence. We are grateful to Dan for his dedication to our football student-athletes and university, and we look forward to a bright future on the horizon under his leadership.”

Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in 2022, becoming the fifth coach in program history to win at least 10 games in a season, and the third coach to do so in his first season. Oregon rose to as high as #6 in the College Football Playoff last season.

“In coaching, you dream to be at a place where you can both raise your family and win at a high level,” Lanning said. “Oregon has more than exceeded those expectations for my wife, Sauphia, and our three boys, and this will ensure our boys can all graduate from the same school as we continue to grow roots in the community. I am thrilled to be a part of a program that has a shared vision for how to stay on the cutting edge and achieve great success moving forward, and I am grateful to Phil and Penny Knight, Rob Mullens and President Scholz for their faith and unwavering support of our program. Our relentless pursuit of excellence for the Oregon football program will continue to include an innovative and aggressive approach to student-athlete support, world-class facilities, and all program dynamics as we push forward, and I look forward to all of the great days on the horizon for our student-athletes and Duck fans.”

