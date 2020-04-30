‘I just got shot’: Bullet hits man on UTV in rural Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A veteran who lived through three tours in Iraq was shot while riding an off-road vehicle with friends in a remote part of Oregon.

Scott Beaudry was driving a UTV fifth in line on April 25 in Christmas Valley when he felt what he thought was a rock kick up and hit him in the chest.

“I just kind of said, ‘Ouch’ — I didn’t think much of it,” he told KOIN 6 News. “But I have a full windshield so how could a rock fly through a full windshield and hit me?”

He kept driving through remote terrain but eventually took off his glove and that’s when he noticed something red coating his hand.

“And I thought, OK, somebody shot me with a red paint ball,” Beaudry said. “I thought it was some kid out in the brush and put the glove back on and continued driving—no big deal.”

But he finally pulled over and felt his chest when he noticed his T-shirt and sweatshirt were soaked.

“I kind of stuck my finger in the hole and played around with it; stuck in about first knuckle deep—and, evidently, I just got shot,” he said.

Beaudry was airlifted to the hospital in Bend but he said he was never in much pain and hospital workers were even skeptical he’d been shot at all. But doctors did find a bullet lodged in his chest. Due to its location, they determined it was too dangerous to remove.

Scott Beaudry from his days as a Marine in Iraq (Undated, courtesy)

“It was just shocking to me, I was just minding my own business,” he said. “I’ve done three deployments to Iraq, I’ve been shot at, IEDs blown up in the convoy when I was in the Marines. Come back home and out enjoying the weekend and getting shot was the last thing on my mind.”

People from all over the United States have been leaving comments on Beaudry’s Facebook page, encouraging him not to give up on enjoying the outdoors. Beaudry is a professional logger from Willamina and is now out of work so his friends set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and loss of wages.

As for who shot Beaudry—that remains unclear. Authorities said they believe a group of people were target shooting and it was an accident.

“I’m hoping that’s all it was,” Beaudry said. “I was told it’s an ongoing investigation and we don’t 100% know and we’ll let them do what they do and hopefully they’ll find someone to confess.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said investigators spoke with more than 30 campers and seized some guns as possible evidence for their investigation.