The win comes after 10 years of buying Oregon's Game Megabucks tickets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After 10 years of buying Oregon Megabucks tickets, a man from Lake Oswego finally hit the jackpot – literally.

On Thursday, a local store clerk scanned a ticket bought by 59-year-old Ray Jones the previous day. When all six numbers matched, it was official: Jones had won $8.2 million.

“I was darn well hoping it was the jackpot,” Jones said. “I’m kind of stunned. I don’t know if I’m going to retire. I want to travel. I love to see new cultures.”

Jones bought the winning ticket at a Portland 7-Eleven located at 11111 Capitol Highway.

He’s a travel lover with recent trips to Uruguay and New Zealand in his back pocket. He hopes to expand his travels and head to South Africa. Beyond that, he plans to donate to local charities.

Jones works in finance for a banking company, and though he’s now flush with cash, he said he still plans to head to work next Monday.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Oregon’s Game Megabucks “has some of the most favorable big prize jackpot game odds in the world.” After someone wins, the jackpot resets to $1 million.

The Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, and says it has “earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements.”

If you purchase a ticket and win, you have one year to claim the prize. The Oregon Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket and consulting with a trusted financial planner.