ICE arrests 2 men in Bend, buses blocked by crowd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have left the city of Bend with two people in custody, despite a large effort to stop the departure.

On Wednesday afternoon, a large crowd stood for hours, blocking two unmarked buses in a hotel parking lot after learning the buses were from ICE — and that ICE agents had detained two men. ICE said the two suspects have a history of “criminal violent behavior,” but gave no other details of their alleged crimes.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell says she was told both men had arrest warrants and it was not a sweep for undocumented immigrants. An ICE spokesperson sent KOIN 6 the following statement:

“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street. The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior. While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”

