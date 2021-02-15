Ice storm makes Monday travel difficult in region

Advice for drivers, transit users: Check before you go anywhere

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the Ice Storm Warning has now expired in the Portland metro area, icy conditions continued to make travel in Oregon and southwest Washington problematic for all forms of transportation on Monday morning.

Roads

I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River re-opened Sunday after being closed for about 36 hours due to the blizzard conditions. However, SW 257th Avenue is blocked just south of I-84 due to crash involving a semi-truck. All lanes are currently closed in both directions.

It’s still very icy out there. Our deputies are at SW 257th Avenue, in front of the Columbia Gorge Outlets. All lanes are currently blocked in both directions. #AvoidTheArea #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LVgpMhP2CH — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, trees and power lines are still continuing to fall in the area. Downed trees have NE 223rd and Lincoln in Fairview blocked in both directions as of 5:30 a.m., according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

TriMet

With icy conditions still impacting roads, TriMet has very limited bus and MAX service Monday morning.

MAX



The only section of the MAX system running Monday morning is the MAX Blue Line between Hatfield Government Center and Goose Hollow. As the temperatures warm throughout the day, more lines will be added.

The MAX Orange and Yellow Line service has been disrupted due to hazardous conditions and shuttle buses are providing “very limited” service between SE Park Avenue and the Expo Center.

If you absolutely need to travel, expect delays.

In a statement Sunday night, officials said “TriMet crews continue to make headway to clear overhead wires and MAX tracks of snow and ice. They’ve been working in extraordinary weather conditions to keep the transit system as safe as possible. We appreciate our riders’ patience and understanding as this work continues.”

Buses

TriMet currently has nine bus lines running but will continue to add more buses on more routes throughout the day. All buses are chained and cannot go faster than 25 mph and some buses may not be able to serve the entire line.

“We are working to restore service as soon as it safe to do so. We ask riders for their patience and understanding, as this is for their safety and the safety of our employees,” a TriMet spokesperson said.

Portland Streetcar

The Portland Streetcar suspended service until later in the day because of the ice on the lines and the track.

LIFT paratransit

LIFT service will continue running on reduced levels into Monday morning. Customers of this on-demand service for older adults and people with disabilities will be alerted if their ride is canceled.

Good morning Portland—many of us are without power (myself included). The side streets are atrocious. Main roads are OK. Within 10 minutes of work, I’ve already seen a tree down and blocking SE Milwaukee & Ellis in Sellwood, an abandoned van and ODOT closing I-84. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/dezYfKdv92 — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) February 15, 2021

Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation said their top priority is monitoring what they call “the triangle” — I-5, I-205 and SR-14 through the Vancouver area.

SR-14 between Washougal and Hood River Bridge is closed again due to hazardous conditions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

Many other roads are open, at least partially. Get the latest from WSDOT Twitter

The public transit service in Clark County, C-TRAN, said many routes are disrupted by the weather. Some routes are suspended and others are modified.

Check for service alerts on C-TRAN’s website or on their Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Portland International Airport

As of Monday morning, there were many delays and cancellations in both arrivals and departures at Portland International Airport.

On FlightView, a list of arrivals and departures is listed, along with any known delays by airport.

No matter how or where you’re trying to get, it is either difficult or impossible at this time. The best advice: Stay home.