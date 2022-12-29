The iconic “Ghost Tree” on the Old Macdonald Course at Bandon Dunes (courtesy: Bandon Dunes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most recognizable elements at one of the world’s most well-known golf resorts is real trouble following Tuesday’s wind storm.

The iconic Ghost Tree, which sits on the third hole of the Old Macdonald course at Bandon Dunes in Southern Oregon, was damaged in the storm and is at risk of falling over, according to the resort. Measures are being put in place to try and stabilize the tree, but it is unclear if they will succeed.

A tweet from the resort Wednesday asked golfers to stay away from the tree and “celebrate it from a safe distance.”

Since Old Macdonald opened as the fourth of five full-length golf courses at Bandon Dunes in 2010, the Ghost Tree has been featured in photos taken by thousands of golfers, as well as appearing on resort apparel and posters, and has even appeared as tattoos on some dedicated resort visitors.

Bandon Dunes, located just north of Bandon, Oregon, opened in 1999 to critical acclaim and now features five, full-length courses, Bandon Dunes, Pacific Dunes, Bandon Trails, Old Macdonald, and Sheep Ranch that consistently rank among the top 100 golf courses in the United States.

The entire property annually ranks as one of the best golf resorts in the world.