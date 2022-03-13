PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gerry Frank, who was an advisor and counselor to Oregon political leaders for decades, died Sunday. He was 98.

Frank parlayed his public service into TV appearances and as the judge in a celebrity “chocolate cake smackdown” for Oregon’s birthday, but was most well known for being the chief of staff to Oregon Sen. Mark Hatfield.

Gerry Frank’s contributions went far beyond politics, said Kerry Tymchuk with the Oregon Historical Society.

“From his time as a business leader of Oregon’s most iconic department store, to his years, decades at the right hand of Senator Hatfield, to his time in Salem as a philanthropist and businessman, and his author of the bestselling Guidebook to New York City of all time, author of a book about Oregon, tireless cheerleader for all things Oregon,” Tymchuk said.

In a statement, Gov. Kate Brown said Frank “was sometimes called Oregon’s Third Senator.”

Her full statement:

“It is hard to overstate Gerry Frank’s contributions, through decades of service, to our community in Salem and to the state of Oregon. As the Chief of Staff to Senator Mark Hatfield for over 20 years, he was sometimes called Oregon’s Third Senator. He also advised countless governors throughout the years, myself included. I am lucky to have called Gerry a trusted counselor and friend.

“No matter how far Gerry traveled, Salem was always home. He could have lived and worked anywhere––he visited over 150 countries, meeting world leaders and dignitaries around the globe––but after his service in Washington, DC, he returned to Salem. His vision was for Salem to be among the finest capital cities in the world. He was a fixture in our community in so many ways––for 60 consecutive years, he sat on the stage at the Oregon State Fair to judge the chocolate cake contest, always filling the room with laughter. Gerry packed a lot of life into his time here with us.

“Dan and I send our hearts to Gerry’s family and his many, many friends today. It was a pleasure to honor Gerry last summer, with the dedication of the Gerry Frank Rotary Amphitheater at Riverfront Park. I am glad that, for decades to come, Oregonians and others will be able to visit the amphitheater and learn about a person who contributed so much to this great state we call home.”