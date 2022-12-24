PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Icy conditions wreaked havoc north of Hubbard, OR, as 17 vehicles became stuck on Grim Road Northeast during the recent winter weather.

The stretch of road became a hot spot during the batch of winter weather on Friday and Saturday, leading to the massive amount of vehicles stuck there.

According to Hubbard Fire, the road was not sanded or graveled because it isn’t considered a critical route. It also has several steep hills and a curve in it.

No injuries were reported for any of the stuck vehicles.

Hubbard Fire also shared that their department has been busy with a total of 27 responses occurring over the last two days.

At one point, they even said three of these responses happened at the same time.