PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After receiving support from 11 eastern Oregon counties, the Greater Idaho movement will finally have its moment in the Idaho legislature.

For years, Greater Idaho advocates have asked for the Oregon-Idaho border to be moved west, so that eastern Oregonians with conservative beliefs can live in Idaho — a state that has historically been dominated by the Republican party.

“Eastern Oregon is culturally, politically, economically much more similar to Idaho than it is to western Oregon,” Greater Idaho Spokesperson Matt McCaw told KOIN 6 last month. “Our movement is about self-determination and matching people to government that they want and that matches their values. In Oregon, we’ve had this urban-rural divide for a very long time.”

Eleven of the 15 Oregon counties who would be affected by this change have voted in favor of a Greater Idaho so far. Soon, Idaho voters could have the opportunity to weigh in on the movement themselves.

House Joint Memorial 1, which would spark discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about moving their borders, was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday.

According to McCaw, Idaho representatives Judy Boyle and Barbara Ehardt were HJM 1’s lead sponsors. Boyle represents Idaho’s ninth district, which is adjacent to the state border.

“[Boyle] explained that her county has been overwhelmed by drugs since Oregon changed its laws on marijuana and decriminalized hard drugs,” McCaw said in a release. “She said moving the state line would move the problem farther away.”

McCaw reported that Boyle cited a study that found that the border movement could mean an additional $170 million for the Idaho government’s annual budget. She added that moving the border would help with the influx of inbound moves to Idaho, some of which are “politically motivated.”

A full committee hearing is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, according to Greater Idaho.