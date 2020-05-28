Ilani casino reopens with new safety precautions

Ilani will resume their normal 24/7 operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After more than 2 months being closed due to the pandemic, ilani casino reopened for business on Thursday.

Ilani officials said employees and guests are expected to follow health and social distancing protocols from the CDC and Washington state health authorities — like wearing face masks.

There will also be temperature checks at all entrances. Some game machines will be powered off to provide social distancing. And there will be plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipe stations throughout the casino.

Restaurant seating will also be reduced and spaced out.

Ilani will resume their normal hours of operation — 24/7.

