Teri Jacobs tried to help a friend who was being held down by officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland Police Bureau officer has issued a public apology video following allegations that he assaulted a photographer during an Aug. 18, 2020 protest in Southeast Portland.

Teri Jacobs claims Officer Corey Budworth, a member of PPB’s now-defunct Rapid Response Team, shoved her in the back, neck and head before knocking her to the ground and hitting her face with a baton.

“I acknowledge the physical and emotional harm my actions caused, and I am committed to ensure that I do not cause that kind of harm moving forward,” Budworth said in the video. “During my reflection of the evening, the force used against Ms. Jacobs could have been avoided, and I’m sorry Ms. Jacobs.”

Jacobs’ attorney, Juan Chavez, previously told KOIN 6 that the alleged assault happened as Jacobs tried to help a friend who was being held down by officers.

“She had a press badge around her neck and she wanted to document what was happening,” he said.

Budworth was indicted for fourth-degree assault in 2021, but the charges have since been dropped. In response to the case, however, the entirety of PPB’s Rapid Response Team resigned.

According to Jacobs’ team, it is “highly unusual” for a police officer to issue a public apology of this kind.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to tell him directly how his actions have affected me and continue to affect me through the restorative justice process,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Although it can’t change what happened to me that night, he admitted that his actions were wrong and pledged to do better himself, as well as facilitate changes in the PPB that would help prevent this type of police brutality from happening in the future.”

Officer Corey Budworth (center) was indicted for fourth-degree assault in 2021, but the charges have since been dropped. (Courtesy: Oregon Justice Resource Center)

Jacobs also brought a civil lawsuit against the City of Portland in 2021 that won her a $50,000 settlement.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell previously issued the following statement regarding the alleged assault: