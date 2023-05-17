PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s risk of recession is still high, but it might not happen as soon as economists initially thought, according to the latest Oregon Economic and Revenue Forecast released Wednesday.

In late 2022, state economists predicted Oregon might experience a mild recession in the summer of 2023. In the latest forecast, they now believe a recession in 2024 or later is more likely.

However, residents in the state should still expect Oregon’s economy to slow noticeably within the next couple years, said state economist Josh Lehner. This is after the economy made a rapid recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

In the forecast, Lehner said the fax filing season outstripped the modest expectations that were set for it and it’s clear that Oregon’s tax sources have become more effective than they were pre-pandemic.

According to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s office, the revenue forecast projects an additional $1.96 billion in state revenue. Kotek said she plans to put this money toward the issues Oregonians are demanding action on.

She’s calling for $316 million to go to the state’s response to homelessness prevention in addition to $1 billion she’d like to put toward building and preserving more affordable housing.

She hopes the state will spend $280 million to address the behavioral health crisis in Oregon and $120 million to improve early literacy in Oregon school districts to help students learn to read and write.

The governor would also like $64 million to go to urgent water quality and infrastructure issues in communities, $207 million to support the state’s wildfire protection system, $6.3 million to support public safety training, and $6.7 million to address the backlog at the state’s sex offender registry.

“The revenue forecast lays the path for bold leadership. We cannot afford to squander this opportunity, and I look forward to a continued partnership with legislative leaders to deliver results for all regions of the state,” Kotek said.

Although the forecast is promising, lawmakers say they know Oregonians still struggle to make ends meet and that not all wages are keeping up with inflation. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis said that while inflation is slowing some, it still remains too high, which will pose an economic challenge for Oregon in the near future.

House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, who represents Prineville, blamed the high price of goods on Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax and accused Democrats of shutting down any potential conversation around tax cuts.

“Oregon is effectively incentivizing businesses not to come here, while family businesses are shutting down because the cost of doing business is simply too great,” Breese-Iverson said.

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis said the Corporate Activity Tax, Vehicle Privilege Tax, alcohol and tobacco taxes have all risen with inflation.

At a press conference Wednesday, Kotek said she does not have plans to invest more in education with the surplus beyond the early literacy program funding because the Corporate Activity Tax is up. The Corporate Activity Tax is what funds Oregon’s Student Success Act.

According to the revenue forecast, the 2021-2023 personal kicker is now estimated to be $5.5 billion and the corporate kicker is now expected to be $1.8 billion. This is a big refund, but not as big as was previously expected.

Kotek said she will not touch the kicker, since the revenue forecast is so promising.