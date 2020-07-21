In-N-Out eyes Tualatin for next Oregon location

Construction on Oregon’s third In-N-Out Burger is underway in Keizer. (KOIN)

Oregon's fourth location could be coming to Bridgeport Village

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another In-N-Out Burger may soon be coming to Oregon, and this time it’s even closer to Portland.

On Monday, Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik confirmed that In-N-Out is considering a location in town across from Bridgeport Village, at the site of the former Village Inn. The regional fast-food chain is in the “beginning phases of its permitting process.”

The national burger chain is holding a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 23, to hear from community members.

Attend the virtual neighborhood meeting on 7/23 at 6 PM on Zoom. Zoom Meeting ID: 856 1621 4169 Password: 064712. Click on “JOIN A MEETING”, and enter the Meeting information above. For a phone-only option, dial (669)900-6833 and enter the above meeting information when prompted to attend the meeting by phone. To submit written comments prior to or during the meeting or if you have questions, please email INOtualatin@innout.com.

A location opened in Keizer in December. Tualatin would be the fourth location in the state.