In-N-Out Keizer closed Thursday as weather impacts parts of I-5

The In-N-Out in Keizer opened on Thursday, December 12 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News has learned that the In-N-Out burger in Keizer closed Wednesday due to weather and remained closed Thursday.

A customer service representative said he was unsure if they would reopen Friday and to call before heading out.

A winter storm earlier this week brought 3 feet of snow to northern California and prompted the closure of some freeways in the area and heading into Oregon.

A Facebook group for fans of the chain said trucks got stuck on their way from California to Keizer with supplies.