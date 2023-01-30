PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2023, homeowners can save big with new federal tax credits.

They can increase those savings by combining it with incentives offered by an Oregon non-profit, Energy Trust of Oregon.

Those new tax credits allow residents to save on insulation, windows, heat pumps, central air conditioning and much more.

Customer experience manager Cameron Starr says one of the top items to save on right now is heating.

“Across the board, there are great tax credits and energy trust funding for heating systems, whether that’s new gas furnace or heat pump,” said Starr. “There’s incentives and tax credits for water heating systems whether that’s a heat pump or a gas water heater. And last but not least, insulation as well to name a few.”