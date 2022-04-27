PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services announced most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) benefits will also receive emergency allotments in May.

Since March 2020, the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An estimated $66 million in SNAP benefits will go to about 406,000 households in May, according to ODHS.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Claire Seguin, deputy director of ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”

According to ODHS, those who receive SNAP benefits can expect the allotment on May 11. For households that do not receive the first monthly issuance, the allotments will be issued May 28 or June 2.

Officials note the SNAP benefits will directly be issued onto EBT cards and that SNAP recipients do not need to take action to receive the supplemental benefits.

ODHS said questions regarding SNAP benefits can be directed to ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.