Increased particulate emissions proposed at Oregon refinery

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will hold virtual hearing to gather input

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended the public comment period on a proposed air quality permit for Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery in Clatskanie.

Public comments will be accepted until June 5, following a request from an attorney with the environmental advocacy group Columbia Riverkeeper.

The bio-refinery is owned by Cascade Kelly Holdings, which is owned by Global Partners LP. The permit applies to CPBR’s transloading operations, meaning moving fuel from one mode of transportation to another, such as from train to boat.

The refinery’s ethanol production operations are regulated under a separate air quality permit, which was renewed last fall. In the public comment period for that permit, DEQ received almost 300 written responses.

In February, Global sought a lease amendment from the Port of Columbia County to allow the company to switch from transporting ethanol to transporting renewable fuel. The DEQ air quality permit “incorporates a technical modification that will allow CPBR to transload renewable diesel,” a DEQ notice explained.

DEQ received the application for the air quality permit renewal in June 2019, and an application for the renewable diesel modification in February 2020, according to the DEQ notice.

Columbia Pacific is permitted to transload up to roughly 1.84 billion gallons of combined volatile organic liquid product per year.

The renewal will maintain existing emissions limits for greenhouse gases and some other emissions, and increase limits for particulate matter.

The renewal also requires performance testing for devices that control volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants.

The full proposed permit is available here. Comments on the permit can be submitted to NWRAQPermits@deq.state.or.us. A virtual public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Call 866-377-3315 (participant code: 6986939) to listen in or provide comment.

