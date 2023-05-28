A 66-year-old hiker who was injured during a fall was rescued by Deschutes County personnel, May 27, 2023 (Deschutes County Sheriff Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 66-year-old hiker who was injured during a fall was rescued by Deschutes County personnel Saturday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, fell while hiking on the Paulina Lakeshore Trail in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, officials said. A total of 7 volunteers responded to the call around 11 a.m. Saturday along with deputies with the Marine Patrol.

About an hour later they reached the woman, assessed her injuries and was wheeled off to a boat location on Paulina Lake. By 1:15 p.m., officials said, the woman was taken off the boat and put into an ambulance that took her to a hospital in Bend.

The woman’s condition has not been released,