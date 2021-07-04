Injured hiker removed from Smith Rock State Park

Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team removed an injured hiker from Smith Rock State Park Sunday. 

Crews responded at around 11:30 a.m. to an injured hiker who was unable to walk. The 35-year-old man was injured on the back side of the park near Monkey Face, the sheriff’s office said. 

Volunteers and deputies found the man, loaded him into a wheeled litter, and carried him down to the Crooked River where he was ferried across on a Redmond Fire Department’s raft. 

The sheriff’s office said the man refused ambulance transport and said he would seek further medical treatment on his own. 

