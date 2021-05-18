Injured logger rescued from ravine near Williams Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured logger stuck in a ravine was found and rescued on Monday.

Molalla Fire District received reports of an injured logger around the Williams Lake area shortly after 10 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the logger about 1 mile deep into the ravine. To reach the logger, crews hiked for about an hour through heavy tree fall.

Once they reached the logger, crews were able to provide medical treatment and safely extricated him from the bottom of the ravine.

Appearing to have serious injuries, the logger was then taken to a trauma center via Life Flight. There is no word on their current condition.

According to Molalla Fire, a total of 35 responders worked for about seven hours to safely recue the person.