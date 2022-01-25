Intel pauses COVID vaccine, testing mandate for employees

Oregon

by: Hailey Dunn

FILE – In this July 14, 2010 file photograph, the entrance to Intel’s Hawthorne Farm Campus is shown here in Hillsboro, Ore. Chip maker Intel said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2010, it has agreed to buy computer-security software maker McAfee Inc. for $7.68 billion, or $48 per share. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Intel announced it would no longer require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 following the Supreme Court’s recent decision.

The company previously set a deadline for all employees to get fully vaccinated or seek an exemption by January 4. In late December Intel declared unvaccinated employees that didn’t receive an exemption would be placed on unpaid leave starting in April.

Now, Intel says employees do not have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

An Intel spokesperson told KOIN 6 the company will continue monitoring both state and federal mandates.

Additionally, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health department said it would no longer pursue a statewide mandate per the court’s ruling.

