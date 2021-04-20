Interstate 5 lanes to close during repaving at Wilsonville

The Oregon Department of Transportation will begin a paving project in Wilsonville that will cause delays and lane closures on I-5 this year.

Oregon Department of Transportation plans to repave a portion of the freeway from Boone Bridge to I-205

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Those traveling I-5 near Wilsonville soon may experience delays due to a freeway paving project.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will begin paving five miles of I-5 between the Boone Bridge and I-205 starting Monday, April 19, and the project is slated to continue through the end of 2021, though plans are subject to change.

In a release, ODOT said to expect lane closures next week between Southwest Elligsen Road and the Willamette River on I-5 north on weeknights, and Saturday night on I-5 south.

The department said that, generally, lane closures can occur 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. There also will be closures of on- and off-ramps at the Elligsen Road, Wilsonville Road and I-5/1-205 interchanges.

“During the project, travelers should expect nighttime single and double lane closures and occasional ramp closures on I-5,” the release read. “ODOT plans no full closures of the freeway, northbound or southbound, during the project. Typically, the night work will take place in one direction of I-5 at a time in sections of the project area.”

The department said that section of the freeway has not been paved since 2009 and the pavement is rutting.

“The project will result in a smoother ride, increased safety for travelers and will extend the lifespan of the freeway. Delaying maintenance, including paving, can mean greater costs later,” the release read.

Other components of the project include the resurfacing and maintenance of the Boone Bridge and installing new ramp meters for the on-ramps to I-5 south from Elligsen Road.

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner

“This area contributes to high-traffic volumes on I-5. The busy on-ramps make it difficult for vehicles to merge. Installing ramp meters improves merging and is expected to reduce crashes,” the release read.