PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Two non-native Cuban tree frogs were found in Oregon recently — one in Beaverton and one in Eugene.

The invasive frogs likely hitched a ride with plants imported from Florida, Georgia or Alabama, all states that have large populations of the non-native species, said Rick Boatner, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invasive species supervisor. Wholesale nurseries will sell plants to stores even all the way across the country, which are then sold to local shoppers.

The frog from the Beaverton shop was found Monday, Feb. 27, and the amphibian in Eugene was discovered Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The frogs tend to burrow into soil, Boatner said, making it tough for large-scale nursery operations to know they’re sending an invasive species across the country.

Cuban tree frogs, if they were able to survive through Oregon’s cool winters, could begin to outproduce native species of frogs like the Pacific chorus frog or the smaller red-legged frogs.

Boatner said the frog might not be able to survive year-round in Oregon due to cold winter temperatures, but that might not always be the case.

“In this case, it’s not a huge risk that they take over the environment under the current conditions, but with climate change, it’s possible,” Boatner said.

The species is able to eat just about anything it gets in its mouth, which would spell trouble for native frogs, tadpoles, small lizards and snakes in Oregon, Boatner said. Meanwhile, other animals generally don’t prey on Cuban tree frogs because they excrete a toxin that can cause itching and burning eyes.

While some invasive species are controlled in Oregon, meaning they would need to be euthanized if found, the Cuban tree frog is not controlled. Both the frog found in Beaverton and the frog found in Eugene this week will be kept as household pets, Boatner said.

Cuban tree frogs were found for the first time in Oregon in 2021 in the Eugene and the Corvallis area, via nursery plants.

Sightings of invasive species of plants, insects and amphibians can be reported to the Oregon Invasive Species Hotline.

