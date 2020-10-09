Invasive insect found at Oregon nursery could pose threat

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — State agricultural officials say the spotted lanternfly, a destructive and invasive species, has been found at an Oregon nursery.

The dead lanternfly was in a shipment sent from Pennsylvania to Corvallis, Oregon. The nursery reported the finding to state officials. The species poses a serious threat to tree fruit and grape production, which are both important crops in Oregon.

Spotted lanternflies eat more than 70 plant species including apples, hops, chestnuts and cherries.

The spotted lanternfly was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014 and it is believed to have arrived on shipments from China.