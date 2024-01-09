PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — California authorities are hoping to identify the last unknown victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’ Keith Hunter Jesperson, who is serving a life sentence at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

On Monday, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office reported that cold case investigators were the “closest they’ve ever been to identifying” the victim that Jesperson referred to as “Claudia.”

The woman’s body was first located near Blythe, Calif., in August 1992. Officials said Jesperson confessed to a Portland reporter about Claudia’s murder — and seven additional homicides — when he was arrested in a separate case in 1995.

It wasn’t until Jan. 8, 2010 that he was sentenced to 15 years to life for the victim’s death. Now, advances in DNA technology and a recent interview with Jesperson have pushed investigators “in putting a name to the woman’s face.”

In a 2023 interview with Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team, officials said Jesperson told investigators he met Claudia at a brake check area near Victorville, Calif., in August 1992.

The DA’s Office reported that the woman asked the truck driver for a ride to the Los Angeles area, but Jesperson drove her to Cabazon, Calif., instead because of his scheduled route to Arizona.

Jesperson told authorities that Claudia continued to ride with him past Cabazon and into a rest stop in Indio, Calif., where they argued about money. The man confessed that he murdered the woman in his truck, which he then drove to Blythe before dumping her body.

“Claudia” rendering with natural hair color. (Courtesy Riverside County District Attorney’s Office)

Claudia was described as a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 with “shaggy, wild blonde hair.” Officials also said she was between 5’6” and 5’7”, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds with a “medium” build.

Investigators additionally reported the victim wore a motorcycle t-shirt, and had a tattoo with two small dots on her right thumb. Authorities believe the “frequent hitchhiker” resided in the Los Angeles, San Bernardino or Riverside County areas, but also had connections to Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.

According to Riverside County, Claudia’s biological father is now deceased. The DA’s Office added that several living half-siblings have been found, but they were unable to identify the woman because they never met her.

“Our goal is to identify this victim and provide closure to her family, wherever they may be,” District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement. “We are hopeful someone hearing any of these details may remember anything that could help us reunite this woman with the family who may have been looking for her for over three decades.”