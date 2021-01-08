Is Oregon spending too much to keep criminals locked up?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Is Oregon spending too much money to keep criminals locked up? Or is that the reaason crime has gone down in recent decades.

Measure 11 was twice approved by Oregon voters overwhelmingly to crack down on crime. But district attorneys will hear proposals to dismantle parts of Measure 11 — including from new Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt.

Washington County DA Kevin Barton thinks that’s a bad idea.

Watch the video for the full report.