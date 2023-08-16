PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Throughout the week, local power providers have been asking customers to cut back electricity use to reduce stress on the electric grid during the record-breaking heat wave.

There have been customers going without power this week. Those outages have not been from a lack of power supply, according to Pacific Power. But even the infrastructure in this heat can be put to the test.

“There’s only so much planning you can do ahead of time,” said John Ollis from the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.

For power providers, it means making sure they have enough electricity to meet the demand.

“What’s challenging, especially in times of high heat, or extreme weather events, those conditions are often being felt throughout the region,” said Portland General Electric spokesperson Allison Dobscha.

When a heat wave is in the forecast, Ollis says power companies are looking at what power they have, what power they will need to get from other utilities and sources on the regional marketplace and how to get enough to customers.

“Those forward deals, the ones that are looking ahead where you’re trying to ensure you have enough capacity, they may look expensive until you compare them to a peak time like now when you try and make a purchase on the short-term markets,” he said.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, PGE and Pacific Power have needed more energy than the utilities forecasted multiple times this week — though it happened overnight when demand is lower.

“Usually there are still some market transactions because people can’t forecast perfectly on the days of the event,” Ollis said.

It’s one of the reasons PGE has asked customers this week to limit electricity use after 5 p.m.

“Their participating in these demand response programs really makes a difference in keeping the lights on and keep power flowing reliably,” said Dobscha.