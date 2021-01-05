Is your home in danger of a landslide?

'Slido' a tool to use to check your property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The continued rain with more rain in the forecast makes landslides a real concern. There are already a few blocking area roadways and PSU geologist Dr. Scott Burns said there are currently 7 major landslides going on throughout the world at this time.

Locally, though, Burns said homeowners in Oregon should walk around their home and check for cracks in the ground as one way to tell if your house is in danger of sliding.

He said it’s also important to manage any water runoff near your home.

Keep an eye out for cracks in walls or chimneys inside the house — another sign your home has moved.

The state’s Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has an interactive on their website to help you determine if your property has been the site of a previous slide.