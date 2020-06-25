It’s legal: Carrying licensed concealed weapon while wearing mask

A woman walks out of a liquor store past a sign requesting its customers to wear a mask Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite recent rumors, there is no law prohibiting Oregonians with concealed handgun licenses from carrying a gun while wearing a mask.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office cleared up the rumor on Thursday after fielding calls about it.

“Oregon law DOES NOT prohibit someone from wearing a mask while lawfully carrying a concealed weapon. Instead of letting the rumor grow, we genuinely appreciate people taking time to call and ask questions,” they said in a Facebook post.

It’s unclear where the rumor came from.

Governor Kate Brown’s requirement for face coverings while in indoor public spaces went into effect Wednesday for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties. Children under 12 are exempt as well as those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing them.

Those who don’t comply will not be arrested but they may be refused entry to businesses.