There is fun for the whole family, at times, at Mount Angel Oktoberfest. This year’s festival is Sept. 14-17. (Courtesy: Justin Much)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Party like the Germans in Munich — beer, lederhosen, singing/dancing and all — at local Oktoberfest celebrations. There are establishments around the Portland area celebrating Oktoberfest; here’s a rundown of seven places we recommend:

Mount Angel

Heading into its 58th year, the Mount Angel Oktoberfest anticipates more than 400,000 visitors to descend on the modest hamlet. It starts late morning Thursday, Sept. 14, and runs through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17.

There’ll be six beer gardens. Parking remains an issue; trollies are provided, or a round-trip shuttle from closer to home (including a north route from Zidell Yards).

Thursday is “senior day” with buses and patrons converging on Mount Angel from senior living centers. Saturday is for the wiener dog races. About 40 food vendors will be in attendance, including with German and Bavarian fare. And, of course, there’ll be lots of beer selections.

More: oktoberfest.org.

Here’s a full-length feature story on Mount Angel Oktoberfest by Pamplin Media Group’s Justin Much.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners