One of the patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis (Courtesy photo)

Any donations made during the shows will go to St. Jude.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Friday night kicks off the first of some special concerts in Portland that will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a partner with KOIN 6.

Each month, there will be one concert in the PNC live studio in downtown Portland starting April 21 through the rest of the year. Friday night’s performer is country music artist Jackson Dean.

Any donations made during the shows will go to St. Jude.

The Bull hosts Jake Byron and Danny Dwyer tell KOIN 6 that country music as a whole is committed to helping St. Jude and families dealing with childhood cancer.

“Every country music star has been to St. Jude. They all have a St. Jude moment. They all have a St. Jude story,” Byron said. “Randy Owen started it years ago, and since then, it’s almost required that you love St. Jude.”

Dwyer said they decided to invite local families to come see the shows, and for those people to meet the St. Jude families.

The concerts at the studio are free, but viewers have to register to win tickets.

Friday’s concert is full. However, you can register for the one next month featuring singer Kylie Morgan.