PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple sources at different agencies have confirmed that Jesse Lee Calhoun, 38, is the person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were discovered in winter and spring. The announcement that the fourth deaths may be connected came from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office Monday morning.

It is unknown how Calhoun is connected to the four deaths, but he does have an extensive criminal history.

According to the Department of Corrections, in 2019 Calhoun was charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of first-degree burglary.

Court documents from the incident show said that when SWAT arrived at Calhoun’s house to arrest him on outstanding warrants, in defiance he choked a K9 and repeatedly kick an officer.

His original projected release date was in June 2022.

However, in 2021, then-governor Kate Brown signed a commutation order providing clemency to certain prisoners who met the criteria. Calhoun was one of those prisoners and was released on Jul 22, 2021.

“I am absolutely horrified for the victims, their families, and all those who have experienced these losses,” Brown said in a statement.

According to the Department of Corrections, he also served time from 2009 through 2011 in Baker County for fourth-degree assault.

On July 3, Governor Kotek’s office said they received a request to revoke Calhoun’s commutation status, which was signed the same day.

Calhoun is currently back in custody to complete his sentence with a projected release date of June 9, 2024. He has not been charged in connection to the deaths of the four women.